16:24 25.05.2017

OSCE mission reports 44 civilian fatalities in Donbas in 2017

The rate of civilian fatalities has drastically grown in Donbas, as more than 40 civilians have been killed since the beginning of this year, Principal Deputy Chief of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission Alexander Hug said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Forty-four civilians were killed and 181 sustained injuries in Donbas in the period from January 1 till May 24, 2017, Hug said.

The OSCE SMM observed 84 civilian injuries and 23 deaths in the relevant period of 2016, he said, adding that 110% year-on-year growth had occurred.

Hug said his colleagues are verifying information about this high number of civilian casualties.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

