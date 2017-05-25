Facts

14:53 25.05.2017

Kyiv to submit prisoner lists to OSCE, to demand info about them

Kyiv is set to submit a list of 128 Ukrainian citizens held in Donbas to the OSCE on Thursday in order to obtain information about them, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson and Ukrainian representative in the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko said.

"We demand that 128 Ukrainian citizens held on occupied territory be released. We will again submit this list to the OSCE today and will demand that information about the whereabouts of these people and their fate be provided and that they be included in the prisoner swap list," Gerashchenko said in parliament on Thursday.

The Ukrainian side also wants civilians held in occupied Donbas to be included in those lists, she said.

In Gerashchenko's words, Valeria Lutkovska, Ukraine's human rights commissioner, was not permitted at the negotiations in Minsk on Wednesday to visit prisons in the territories uncontrolled by Kyiv.

"They have said that a certain ombudsman from the so-called DPR [the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic] has already given mandate to a certain member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We can only guess what it is about," she said.

IMPORTANT

Many Ukrainians trying to prevent NABU's activities

Advisor to former acting head of Ukraine's Geology Service says unknown persons raiding office

Five Ukrainians killed in road accident in Russia's Novgorod region

Russian websites blocking mechanism not developed yet

Poroshenko, Tusk coordinate positions before G7 summit, set date of next Ukraine-EU summit

LATEST

Donetsk region's appeals court dismisses lawyers' appeal re seizure of Yanukovych's $1.5 bln

No alternative to pension system in Ukraine, but it should not impoverish pensioners – Mingarelli

EU wants as many people from eastern Ukraine as possible to visit Europe

Ex-chief of Dnipropetrovsk region's tax office remanded to 60 days with bail set at UAH 100 mln

Court frees former Crimean tax chief Tsyrkun on personal recognizance

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog9552.html
ADVERTISING