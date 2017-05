Court frees former Crimean tax chief Tsyrkun on personal recognizance

Kyiv's Pechersky district court has ruled to free former Crimean tax chief Kostiantyn Tsyrkun on personal recognizance.

He was released in the court room.

Yet, the suspect should visit investigators at their request and turn in his travel documents.

Prosecutors requested two-month detention or UAH 31 million bail for Tsyrkun.