Kyiv court decides on pretrial restrictions for three ex-taxmen detained amid anti-corruption crackdown

Kyiv's Pechersky court has selected pretrial restrictions for three former heads of Ukrainian tax agencies who were detained as part of a massive anti-corruption crackdown on May 24, the Ukrainian news portal 112.ua has reported.

Former head of Kyiv's Sviatoshynsky district tax office Yuriy Mostypan was released on condition of posting UAH 1 million bail. He will also have to wear an ankle monitor.

Former head of Poltava region's tax service Volodymyr Zadorozhniy was also obliged to wear an ankle monitor. He should post UAH 12 million bail to be released pending court hearings.

Former head of the tax office in Kyiv's Podilsky district Oleksiy Yaroshenko was freed on personal recognizance.