12:39 25.05.2017

Thin line between fighting propaganda and limiting freedom of expression - Mingarelli on Russian websites ban

The Ukrainian authorities should be careful with fighting propaganda, as the line between this kind of fight and limitations on free speech is very thin, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said.

The ambassador told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency in an interview the line was very thin and he was not qualified to say what this line should look like. This is a highly sensitive question, and one needs to be very careful, the ambassador said when Interfax asked him to draw a line between the fight against propaganda and limitations on the ability of media outlets to express their point of view.

The European Union understands that Ukraine is deterring a disinformation campaign, which is part of hybrid warfare, but at the same time the Ukrainian authorities' decision to block a number of Russian online resources, including the VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social media, should not limit free speech, he said.

This measure should not limit free speech and communication in Ukraine; its possible impact on free speech should be analyzed, and the EU would ask Kyiv to revise it in case such limitations occur, Mingarelli said.

