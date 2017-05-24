There are insufficient grounds for handing over suspicion to judges of Constitutional Court on abetting power grab by Yanukovych

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has said that at the moment there are not enough grounds for handing over suspicion to the judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on abetting the power grab by the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

"As for the judges themselves, it is possible that during the interrogation of the employees and heads of the Ministry of Justice, we will receive new data. At present, there are not enough grounds for handing any suspicions to the judges themselves," the Prosecutor General said in a report to the Verkhovna Rada, answering the deputies' question about the investigation of criminal proceedings on the assistance of judges of the Constitutional Court in granting dictatorial powers to Yanukovych.

Lutsenko recalled the existence of a norm of the current legislation, which says that any judge does not bear criminal responsibility for the decisions he made.

"In addition, the testimonies, which were given at the first stage by several judges of the Constitutional Court, were withdrawn by them," the Prosecutor General said.

He said that at present the investigation is "focused on assessing the actions through the delivery of suspicion and further indictment to the former Minister of Justice, who through his voluntary decision entered through the press and into the register of the Constitution, which at that time did not operate in Ukraine."

Lutsenko said: "If the investigation finally establishes all the necessary evidence and passes all the examinations, this case will also be referred to the court in the coming months."