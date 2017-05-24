Facts

16:20 24.05.2017

UNDP buys most of drugs for children's and adult oncology program

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has purchased most of the medicines for treatment of children's and adult oncology for a total of UAH 331 million.

According to the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, as of May 23 the international organization had purchased medicines on 92 out of 96 lots under the program of adult oncology, whose total cost was UAH 213 million, which is 53.65% of the total amount allocated for the program.

Part of the saved UAH 186 million by the ministry's decision has already been directed to purchase additional medications for cancer patients.

At present, drugs for adult oncology worth UAH 41 million have been delivered to Ukraine.

According to the program of children's oncology, the UNDP purchased 77 out of 94 lots for UAH 118 million (33.43% of the allocated amount). Drugs for the amount of UAH 82 million have already been delivered.

In general, within the framework of 2016 state procurement the organization must supply medicines on 23 programs to Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

PGO issues notice of suspicion to businessman Hranovsky for tax evasion and fictional entrepreneurship

MP Bobov agrees to pay over $1 mln in taxes – Lutsenko

Already 23 Ukrainian tax officials under arrest

Chief military prosecutor announces anti-corruption crackdown, more than 400 raids at tax agencies in 15 regions

Rada receives request to strip MP Bobov from immunity

LATEST

Sytnyk, Lutsenko capable of working together to fight corruption – EU ambassador

Ukrainian Armed Forces creating cyber defense unit - Poltorak

Russia not to withdraw forces from Donbas in 2018 – U.S. military intelligence

IT company director suspected of UAH 1 mln tax evasion involving IDP registration

Militants shell ATO forces positions 53 times on Tuesday

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
креатин цена
ADVERTISING