UNDP buys most of drugs for children's and adult oncology program

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has purchased most of the medicines for treatment of children's and adult oncology for a total of UAH 331 million.

According to the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, as of May 23 the international organization had purchased medicines on 92 out of 96 lots under the program of adult oncology, whose total cost was UAH 213 million, which is 53.65% of the total amount allocated for the program.

Part of the saved UAH 186 million by the ministry's decision has already been directed to purchase additional medications for cancer patients.

At present, drugs for adult oncology worth UAH 41 million have been delivered to Ukraine.

According to the program of children's oncology, the UNDP purchased 77 out of 94 lots for UAH 118 million (33.43% of the allocated amount). Drugs for the amount of UAH 82 million have already been delivered.

In general, within the framework of 2016 state procurement the organization must supply medicines on 23 programs to Ukraine.