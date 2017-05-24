Facts

16:07 24.05.2017

Sytnyk, Lutsenko capable of working together to fight corruption – EU ambassador

Head of the European Union Delegation in Ukraine, Hugues Mingarelli has noted the existence of tension between the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), but believes that Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and NABU Director Artem Sytnyk can find the way to work together to combat corruption.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, the ambassador said that the EU Delegation and the G7 ambassadors organized a meeting between Lutsenko and Sytnyk a few months ago to look into the causes of this tension and call on the two officials to work together, and not to fight with each other.

Mingarelli believes that this meeting showed that these two can find the way to cooperate for the sake of fighting corruption.

The ambassador also noted the existing tension between the PGO and NABU.

The Prosecutor General's Office for a long time had concentrated a lot of powers in its hands, when a new agency - NABU appeared on the same 'market,' which was sure to create some tension between them, the diplomat added.

