Chief military prosecutor announces anti-corruption crackdown, more than 400 raids at tax agencies in 15 regions

Chief military prosecutor of Ukraine Anatoliy Matios has announced that the National Police of Ukraine and military prosecutors have been conducting over 400 raids at tax agencies in 15 regions as part of a massive anti-corruption crackdown, and detainees will be brought to Kyiv by plane.

"Over 1,700 National Police workers and about 500 military prosecutors are now conducting 454 searches in 15 regions in the country. Simultaneous detentions are under way - detainees will be brought by plane here to be served a notice of suspicion on the spot and be transported to Kyiv's Pechersky district court for the consideration of a measure of restraint - arrest - in keeping with our claims," he said at a briefing at Kyiv's Zhuliany airport on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who was also present at the briefing, descried this move as the biggest anti-corruption operation, which has ever happened in this country.

"The [investigation] group has revealed about UAH 96 billion in damage to the state, and the headquarters has been deployed here to coordinate detentions of the suspects in the special regime across the country. They will be met here, and Matios will send them to court," Avakov said.