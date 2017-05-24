Facts

11:13 24.05.2017

IT company director suspected of UAH 1 mln tax evasion involving IDP registration

Kyiv region's prosecutors have announced they suspect the director of a group of programmers of tax evasion estimated at almost UAH 1 million with the use of funds received from international organizations for the development of a registration system for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and software for the e-declaration system managed by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

"It was established during the pretrial investigation that the director of the IT group signed two contracts for developing software with the International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Development Program. According to the terms of the agreement, the director was tasked with creating an [electronic] register from IDPs and the e-declaration system for NACP," the press service of the Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv region said on Wednesday.

However, according to the prosecutors, having received payment pursuant to the contracts, the director, using forged documents, transferred money to the bank accounts of a (non-Ukrainian) contractor, which is suspected of being a fake company and does not conduct real financial or economic activities.

"During the pretrial investigation and tax checks, the fact of tax evasion amounting to UAH 934,977 was established," the prosecutor's office said.

The 36-year old IT director has been served a notice of suspicion by the Kyiv region prosecutor's office pursuant to Part 1 of Article 366 (forgery) and Part 1 of Article 212 (tax evasion) of Ukraine's Criminal Code. The pretrial investigation continues.

