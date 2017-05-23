Ukrainian hacker receives 30-month jail term for securities fraud

A U.S. court has remanded 29-year old Kyiv native Vadym Yermolovych to prison for 30 months (2.5 years) for participating in a large hacker attack involving stocks, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The U.S. Justice Deparment said Yermolovych pleaded guilty to involvement in the hacking of Marketwired, PR Newswire in New York, and Business Wire of San Francisco from 2010 through March 2013.

"Yermolovych also admitted that he sold press releases stolen from the network intrusion into Marketwired, and purchased access into Business Wire's network, all in furtherance of a larger conspiracy to profit from the stolen draft press releases," the Justice Department said.

According to the ruling, the Kyiv-native is obliged to pay $3 million in restitution.