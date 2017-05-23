Facts

15:55 23.05.2017

High Specialized Court denies motion by Yanukovych defense to throw out treason charges

Ukraine's High Specialized Court for civil and criminal cases has turned down a motion by the defense team of disgraced ex President Viktor Yanukovych to throw out state treason charges against Ukraine's former ruler.

"The High Specialized Court has turned down the request by lawyers for Yanukovych to throw out the criminal case against the former president," PGO spokeswoman Larysa Sarhan said on her Facebook page.

She added that Yanukovych's lawyers earlier complained to the court about so-called meddling in the automated system for selecting judges to hear cases.

Yanukovych on November 28, 2016 was named a suspect in a criminal case pursuant to Part 1 of Article 111 (state treason), Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110 (abetting deliberate acts committed with the aim of changing Ukrainian state borders in violation of the Constitution of Ukraine) and Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437 (abetting military aggression against Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko says he will sign bill on language quotas on Ukrainian TV

TCG meeting to be held in Minsk on May 24

Submission to strip Bobov of deputy immunity to be sent to Rada; submissions for Lozovy, Deidei returned to SAPO

Ukraine to present specific proposals for hostage release in Minsk on May 24

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss scenario of pressure on Russia to make it implement Minsk accords

LATEST

Ukrainian hacker receives 30-month jail term for securities fraud

Ukrainians tend to enter Crimea less – State Border Guard Service chief

Ukraine 18 positions up in 2017 Open Data Barometer ranking

Transparency International regrets Ukraine not properly investigating corruption by current, former top officials

Kyiv expecting Normandy format leaders to have phone call to intensify talks

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
каталог паяльников на price.ua
ADVERTISING