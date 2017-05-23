TCG meeting to be held in Minsk on May 24

On Wednesday, May 24, a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas will be held in Minsk, Darka Olifer, spokeswoman for Leonid Kuchma, former president of Ukraine, who represents Ukraine in the TCG, said.

"Tomorrow, on May 24, a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group will be held in Minsk," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group Iryna Gerashchenko said that Ukraine would submit concrete proposals for the release of hostages at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk.