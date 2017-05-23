Facts

14:56 23.05.2017

Ukraine 18 positions up in 2017 Open Data Barometer ranking

Ukraine ranked 44th in the Open Data Barometer ranking, having climbed 18 positions up compared to last year's results, Deputy Head of the State Agency for e-Governance Oleksiy Vyskub has said.

"Ukraine has climbed 18 positions in the world open data ranking: from 62 to 44, having taken the most positive 'leap' in the rating together with Georgia," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The ranking features 115 countries.

Ukraine shared its 44th position and the result of 36 points with Estonia. Georgia, Bulgaria, Jamaica, and Turkey ranked 40th. South Africa and Poland took the 46th position.

The leaders of the ranking were the United Kingdom, Canada, France, and the United States, which ranked first, second, third and fourth respectively.

Swaziland and Yemen are the bottom of the ranking.

As reported, Ukraine in early May took the 24th position in the open data development rankings, according to the results of the Global Open Data Index research, having climbed by 30 positions from the previous year.

