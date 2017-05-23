No Ukrainians injured during terrorist attack in Manchester – Embassy

The Ukrainian Embassy in the UK informs that there are no data on the injured citizens of Ukraine as a result of the terrorist attack at the stadium in Manchester.

"As of 07:20, information on the presence of Ukrainians affected by the terrorist attack in Manchester has not been confirmed. The police continue investigating the terrorist attack," the embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, the explosion thundered at the Manchester Arena stadium over the night into Tuesday. The police consider the incident as a terrorist act.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester has increased to 22 people, there are children among the dead. In addition, it confirms the information that the terrorist attack was arranged by a suicide bomber, he died at the scene of the incident.