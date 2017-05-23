Facts

10:21 23.05.2017

No Ukrainians injured during terrorist attack in Manchester – Embassy

The Ukrainian Embassy in the UK informs that there are no data on the injured citizens of Ukraine as a result of the terrorist attack at the stadium in Manchester.

"As of 07:20, information on the presence of Ukrainians affected by the terrorist attack in Manchester has not been confirmed. The police continue investigating the terrorist attack," the embassy said on Twitter.

As reported, the explosion thundered at the Manchester Arena stadium over the night into Tuesday. The police consider the incident as a terrorist act.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester has increased to 22 people, there are children among the dead. In addition, it confirms the information that the terrorist attack was arranged by a suicide bomber, he died at the scene of the incident.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss scenario of pressure on Russia to make it implement Minsk accords

Russia's complaints to WTO on Ukrainian sanctions prove effective

Firtash not a crime suspect – Lutsenko

Official EU bulletin publishes decision on visa-free regime with Ukraine

PGO asks court for Azarov's conviction in absentia

LATEST

Russia-backed militants blame ATO forces for Opytne shelling

Groysman assures pension reform bill will be considered by National Reforms Council

Poroshenko condemns act of terrorism in Manchester, expresses condolences to families of the deceased

Ukraine's Justice Ministry has first positive results in revealing Gazprom's assets - Petrenko

NABU expects to finish Nasirov probe within months

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Электрофурнитура (розетки, выключатели) на price.ua
ADVERTISING