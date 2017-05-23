Facts

10:14 23.05.2017

Poroshenko condemns act of terrorism in Manchester, expresses condolences to families of the deceased

On Tuesday morning Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed during the terrorist attack in Manchester.

"I am shocked by the news of the terrorist attack in Manchester. I strongly condemn any acts of terrorism. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased," the president wrote on his Twitter.

According to him, Ukraine is together with the UK in these tragic times.

As reported, the explosion thundered at the stadium Manchester Arena over the night into Tuesday. The police consider the incident as a terrorist act.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester has increased to 22 people, there are children among the dead. In addition, it confirms the information that the terrorist attack was arranged by a suicide bomber, who died at the scene of the incident.

