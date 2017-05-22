Ukraine's Justice Ministry has first positive results in revealing Gazprom's assets - Petrenko

Ukrainian Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko has stated the work on finding the property and assets of PJSC Gazprom for the purpose of forcible recovery of UAH 172 billion from the Russian company is in progress and there are already first positive results.

"The Ministry of Justice was instructed to execute the decision. And we are now working very hard to find this property and we have first positive results to reveal some assets," the minister told journalists in Kyiv.

Petrenko has not given details on the already identified assets, but announced the holding of a "larger press conference" on the matter on May 25.

He stressed the Ministry of Justice makes a principled stand in executing this court ruling.