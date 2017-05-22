Facts

17:15 22.05.2017

Ukraine's Justice Ministry has first positive results in revealing Gazprom's assets - Petrenko

Ukrainian Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko has stated the work on finding the property and assets of PJSC Gazprom for the purpose of forcible recovery of UAH 172 billion from the Russian company is in progress and there are already first positive results.

"The Ministry of Justice was instructed to execute the decision. And we are now working very hard to find this property and we have first positive results to reveal some assets," the minister told journalists in Kyiv.

Petrenko has not given details on the already identified assets, but announced the holding of a "larger press conference" on the matter on May 25.

He stressed the Ministry of Justice makes a principled stand in executing this court ruling.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss scenario of pressure on Russia to make it implement Minsk accords

Russia's complaints to WTO on Ukrainian sanctions prove effective

Firtash not a crime suspect – Lutsenko

Official EU bulletin publishes decision on visa-free regime with Ukraine

PGO asks court for Azarov's conviction in absentia

LATEST

NABU expects to finish Nasirov probe within months

Rada member urges introduction of visa travel with Russia

No companies, individuals report WannaCry ransomware attacks

Decision to confiscate Yanukovych's assets classified for witness safety

PGO receives U.S. assurances that large portion of Lazarenko's assets will be returned to Ukraine

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
онлайн магазины обуви на price.ua
ADVERTISING