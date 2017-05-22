NABU expects to finish Nasirov probe within months

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) counts on finishing up their investigation into the activities of the removed head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov by the start of June.

"We plan on finishing up the pretrial investigation and opening up the information to the defense team. Maybe this will happen at the end of the month, maybe at the start of June," said NABU head Artem Sytnyk on Monday in Kyiv during a training session on battling corruption organized by the NGO Transparency International.

As earlier reported, Nasirov is suspected of committing crimes pursuant to Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misuse of public office leading to serious consequences).

NABU suspects Nasirov of taking a number of unfounded and illegal decisions on repayment terms for rental payments on exploitation of natural energy reserves from May 2015 through March 2016 as part of the so-called "Onyshchenko's gas scheme." [Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine deputy Oleksandr] Onyshchenko has fled Ukraine. The scheme allegedly led to more than UAH 2.019 billion in losses to the state.

On March 2, 2017 NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion to Nasirov, who was subsequently hospitalized at the Feofania clinic outside Kyiv.

Kyiv's Solomyansky District Court remanded Nasirov in custody for 60 days and set bail at UAH 100 million. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), meanwhile, requested the court set bail at UAH 2 billion.

Kyiv's Appeals court on March 13, 2017 ruled to set bail at UAH 100 million, which was paid by Nasirov's wife on March 16. SAPO agents next filed a motion to arrest Nasirov's property.

On April 27 the Solomyansky district court extended Nasirov's pretrial confinement for two months in lieu of posting bail.