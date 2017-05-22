Poroshenko, Merkel discuss scenario of pressure on Russia to make it implement Minsk accords

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that he discussed with the German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel the scenario of exerting pressure on the Russian Federation with the aim of fulfilling the Minsk agreements.

"A considerable part of the time was devoted to coordinating the implementation of the Minsk agreements. It was stated that the Russian Federation does not comply with the Minsk agreements and we need to develop a scenario that would motivate Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and fulfill what it promised, primarily with regard to the security component," Poroshenko said in Berlin on Saturday evening.