Decision to confiscate Yanukovych's assets classified for witness safety

Head of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) Yuriy Lutsenko has said the decision to hold a secret hearing and verdict of the Kramatorsk court on confiscating assets of disgraced ex President Viktor Yanukovych and his accomplices is necessary in order to ensure the safety of a witness.

"The decision of the Kramatorsky court … you can see it or not see it … ask the judicial administration, because it's not a matter being handled by the PGO," Lutsenko said on Monday in Kyiv.

Lutsenko said steps have been taken to classify the ruling as secret "in order to ensure the safety of a key witness, that is, the person who signed the [plea bargain] agreement." Lutsenko said those interested should request permission to view the materials at Ukraine's Security Services (SBU).

"It is important to ensure the security of the witness. Moreover, there are other individuals who will also sign plea bargain agreements," Lutsenko said.

As earlier reported, on April 28 the press service of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said Oschadbank had begun confiscating $1.5 billion in assets belonging to Yanukovych and his accomplices. The step was taken based on a decision handed down by the Kramatorsky court in Donetsk region. The decision can no longer be appealed.