Normandy format to be activated to resolve situation in east in near future –Poroshenko

The work in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) will be activated in the near future, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We are sure that as there is no alternative to the Minsk process, the Normandy format will be actively involved in the near future too," he said after an official visit to Germany on Saturday.