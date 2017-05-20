Facts

17:14 20.05.2017

State border guard service finishing installation of 'wall' in Kharkiv region, works underway in Sumy, Luhansk regions

Head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service Viktor Nazarenko has said that the authority is finishing works to create the intellectual guarding model for the state border with Russia in Kharkiv region. Works are underway in Sumy and Luhansk regions.

"Today we are finishing of all the planned measures in Kharkiv region. We have started works in Sumy and Luhansk regions," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled that in 2015 the government approved the relevant three-year plan for developing the border guarding.

"Since the middle of 2015 as of today we have dug over 273 km of anti-vehicle ditches, 47 km of exclusion zones, 83 km of fence and 153 km of belt roads," he said.

Nazarenko said that for this year the national budget envisages UAH 200 million for this program, or 17% of the target.

"Today we have received around UAH 30 million and use the funds for the project. In 2015, UAH 400 million was provided or 40% of the target. We link the slow implementation of the project with financing. However, the project is needed. We will implement it," Nazarenko said.

He said that border trespassing on the sections where the project was implemented is a zero, and this confirms the effectiveness of the project.

