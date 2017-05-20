Ukraine's state border guard service predicts rise of passenger flow to EU by up to 30% in first day of visa free regime

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service is ready for the visa free regime with the European Union (EU) and expects that passenger flow would grow by up to 30% in the first day of introducing it.

"As for our forecasts and expectations for June 11, we have studied the experience of our Moldovan and Georgian colleagues. It is different, as Georgia does not have checkpoints for vehicles with the EU, and our countries have different population figures. In general, taking into account the capacities of the checkpoints and summer time, we expect that passenger flow in the first day could increase by some 30% and later by 10-15%," Head of the State Border Guard Service Viktor Nazarenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that today the service has taken some measures and it is ready to the visa free regime.

"Our service has implemented the entire set of tasks determined in the plan on liberalization of the visa regime for Ukrainian citizens. The president and government issued the relevant orders. We worked in three directions," he said.

The first one is the increase of security and quality of border control at the checkpoints, the second one is the further integration of the State Border Guard Service into the common European security system and the third one is training of staff.

"We would increase shifts and the number of staff, carry out relevant work with our adjacent services and colleagues. By the way, we have presented an initiative that the FRONTEX European border organization delegates its representatives to the checkpoints on the border with the EU countries and airport checkpoints from June 10," he said.

He said that all of the checkpoints have equipment for biometric control. They are connected to the Interpol database. The staff has been trained, including language learning.