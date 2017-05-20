Facts

15:51 20.05.2017

Detectives investigating criminal cases against MPs Deidei, Lozovy - NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has confirmed that its detectives are investigating cases against two lawmakers – Yevhen Deidei and Andriy Lozovy – after analyzing e-declarations.

"In response to mass media inquiries on the request of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General to remove parliamentary immunity from three deputies against whom NABU is investigating cases, we inform the following: NABU detectives are investigating into criminal cases against two of three deputies mentioned in the report - Yevhen Deidei and Andriy Lozovy. The proceedings were launched after analyzing their e-declarations and applications of nongovernmental organizations," NABU wrote on its Facebook page late on Friday.

NABU detectives have drawn up draft notification that Deidei is suspect and the relevant application to the Verkhovna Rada using the materials of the pretrial investigation. Deidei is suspected under Part 3 of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful enrichment).

NABU said that its detectives did not take part in drawing up the rest of notifications.

As reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine has prepared submissions to the Verkhovna Rada on the removal of parliamentary immunity from deputies Henadiy Bobov (Vidrodzhennia group), Yevhen Deidei (the People's Front faction) and Andriy Lozovy (Radical Party faction), Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said.

