Facts

14:55 20.05.2017

Kyiv urges western partners to take decisive steps to force Russia to fulfill Minsk agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that decisive steps should be taken to force Russia to fulfill Minsk agreements.

"Of course, now we have another situation when Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order regarding recognition of fake IDs, the Russian government actually spread the ruble zone to the occupied territory of Ukraine, we have confiscation of assets belonged to the Ukrainian state and Ukrainian citizens by Russian authorities. Taking into account all these we must be more decisive in going forward to return the Minsk process to the constructive steps," he told reporters before the meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Gransee on Saturday.

He again said that he does not see the alternative to the Minsk agreements and Ukraine insists on their complete fulfillment.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

