Facts

12:52 20.05.2017

Defense minister: Ukrainian SOF officers should be trained at foreign training centers

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has said in Lithuania that Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) officers need training in foreign training centers.

The press service of the Defense Ministry reported on Friday during the debriefing on the FlamingSword17 Multinational Exercise Poltorak met with Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) General Raymond A. Thomas and NATO Special Operations Headquarters Commander Vice Admiral Colin J. Kilrain.

The Minister thanked the American colleagues for support of Ukrainian SOF units.

"Our Special Operations Forces are still very young and need time and experience. We are interested in training of our men, we have the longing and learn quickly, I am sure we will make some progress," Poltorak said.

He added that U.S. instructors have prepared many Ukrainian soldiers. The defense minister noted significant results in this area.

"Last year we did not lose a single centimeter of our land, reduced the number of combat deaths and have some success in military matters," Poltorak said.

The defense minister informed his counterparts on the situation in the eastern Ukraine and the threat that may arise in the future.

"The security situation in Ukraine requires that Ukrainian Special Operations Forces have gained military capabilities," Poltorak said.

He said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces need not just the training, but the training of Ukrainian soldiers at foreign training centers.

Thomas, in turn, pointed out the progress of Ukrainian SOF.

"We are pleased to observe progress in how your soldiers act, and appreciate your achievements. Your Special Operations Forces were founded a year ago, and they are impressive. You build your own models of action and rely on your unique combat experience, not on theory. I also like that you root for your Special Operations Forces, because that’s what I live for," he said.

Poltorak invited Thomas to visit the Defense Ministry of Ukraine in Kyiv and the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET

