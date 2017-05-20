Facts

11:56 20.05.2017

Almost 40 Russian artists are banned from entering Ukraine

Ukrainian authorized agencies have banned around 40 Russian actors and singers from entering Ukraine over their illegal visits of Crimea, Head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service Viktor Nazarenko has said.

"As for artists and other public figures from Russia who visited Crimea, today we have revealed around 40 people. We are thankful for the help provided by non-indifferent Ukrainian citizens and law enforcement services," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Nazarenko said that the ban is imposed for three years. The list includes singers Lolita Milyavskaya, Yulia Samoylova, Natasha Koroleva (Russian citizen Natalia Poryvai), Nikolai Dobrynin, Lyudmila Artemyeva and others.

He also said that in 2016, 5,400 foreigners were banned from entering Ukraine, including over 1,200 Russian citizens. This year the total number of bans reached 2,500, including 616 for Russian citizens.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine to submit memo in Ukraine vs Russia case to ICJ by June 12, 2018

EU delegation fears blocking of social networks in Ukraine to adversely affect freedom of expression

PGO presents submissions to Rada for stripping Bobov, Deidei, Lozovy of deputy immunity

Mingarelli calls for soonest reform of Ukraine's electoral system and reshuffles in CEC

Canada's Senate voted for FTA with Ukraine

LATEST

Defense minister: Ukrainian SOF officers should be trained at foreign training centers

Airborne Forces at frontline to receive batch of T-80 tanks - Poroshenko

"Gray zones" inadmissible in Europe where residents not protected by HR convention

EU delegation fears blocking of social networks in Ukraine to adversely affect freedom of expression

Ukraine, the Philippines can effectively cooperate in military-technical sphere

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Контроллер
ADVERTISING