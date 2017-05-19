EU delegation fears blocking of social networks in Ukraine to adversely affect freedom of expression

Representatives of the European Union said that the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to block Russian social networks and Internet resources is the prerogative of the Ukrainian authorities, but the arguments for national information security are insufficient.

We know about the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to block a number of Russian online services, including popular social media platforms in Ukraine, within the limits of restrictive measures taken by Ukraine, Head of Press and Communication at the EU Delegation in Ukraine Jurgis Vilcinskas said in a commentary to the Yevropeiska Pravda (European Truth).

He said that the European Union heard the public statements of the Ukrainian authorities that the decision was made on the basis of the interests of national information security, and in recent months, Ukraine has become the object of numerous cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

We recognize that the protection of national security is the prerogative of the Ukrainian government, the EU representative said.

At the same time, Vilcinskas said that these arguments are not sufficient. Nevertheless, we expect that the authorities must ensure that restrictive measures taken for reasons of national security do not have a negative impact on the fundamental right to freedom of expression, the diplomat said.

According to him, the EU is still waiting for detailed explanations from the Ukrainian authorities, including on the temporary nature of sanctions.