Ukraine, the Philippines can effectively cooperate in military-technical sphere

First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleh Hladkovsky in the framework of his working visit to the Republic of the Philippines has discussed with the leadership of the defense departments of this country the potential directions of military-technical cooperation between the states.

"I am confident that Ukraine and the Republic of the Philippines can effectively cooperate in the field of military and technical cooperation, which will be another positive step for expanding bilateral cooperation between the countries," the NSDC press service quotes Hladkovsky as saying on Friday.

The two discussed issues of cooperation, in particular, in the field of shipbuilding, production of air defense equipment, UAV, radar equipment and weapons systems.

"In fact, the Philippines, with its market and economy, offers great prospects for Ukrainian developers and manufacturers. Shipbuilding, various weapons systems, radars, UAVs - and this is not a complete list of what Ukraine can offer in the framework of mutually beneficial defense cooperation," the first deputy secretary of the NSDC said.

He also said that the top military leadership of the Philippines is well informed about the activities of the state enterprise Antonov and is familiar with its products and achievements.