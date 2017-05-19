Facts

17:37 19.05.2017

PGO presents submissions to Rada for stripping Bobov, Deidei, Lozovy of deputy immunity

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine has prepared submissions to the Verkhovna Rada on the removal of parliamentary immunity from deputies Henadiy Bobov (Vidrodzhennia group), Yevhen Deidei (the People's Front faction) and Andriy Lozovy (Radical Party faction), Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"In the course of joint verification of submitted electronic declarations of PGO, SAPO (the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) and NABU (the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, submissions were prepared for the removal of parliamentary immunity from such people's deputies as Henadiy Bobov (Article 212, 366 of Note 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Yevhen Deidei (Article 368 of Note 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and Andriy Lozovy (Article 212, 368 of Note 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

