Court to continue considering Yanukovych high treason case on May 29

Kyiv's Obolonskyi District Court will continue preparatory hearings in the high treason case of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych on May 29.

The court made the decision on Thursday so that Yanukovych's defense could study materials that motivate the stance of prosecutors in the in-absentia proceeding, an Interfax correspondent reported.