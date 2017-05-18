Facts

15:34 18.05.2017

Rada cancels Savchenko law

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the rules for the sentences' cumulative and the credit of the term of pretrial detention, abolishing the so-called 'Savchenko law.'

Some 227 people's deputies voted for corresponding bill No. 5534 at the plenary session on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Thus, pretrial detention will be credited by the court in the case of imprisonment in the term of penalty on a 'day for a day' basis.

IMPORTANT

Court to continue considering Yanukovych high treason case on May 29

Interpol removes red notice from Arbuzov, PGO forwards new accusations against him

Ukrainians injured in road accident in Turkey taken to hospital

U.S. State Department calls on Ukraine to protect national interests without violating freedom of speech

Kyivstar blocks Russian websites hit by sanctions

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference at 15.30 on Thursday, titled 'Threat, Challenge or Provocation," about 'Ukrainian Product' 1C

Rada lacks voices to offer NSDC to impose sanctions on Yanukovych

Chubarov calls for speedy adoption of Constitution amendments on Crimean Tatar national autonomy

Website with largest tourist attraction places database launched in Ukraine

U.S. military studies Ukrainian ATO experience – U.S. Army General

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8721.html
ADVERTISING