Rada cancels Savchenko law

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the rules for the sentences' cumulative and the credit of the term of pretrial detention, abolishing the so-called 'Savchenko law.'

Some 227 people's deputies voted for corresponding bill No. 5534 at the plenary session on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Thus, pretrial detention will be credited by the court in the case of imprisonment in the term of penalty on a 'day for a day' basis.