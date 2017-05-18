Interpol removes red notice from Arbuzov, PGO forwards new accusations against him

Interpol has removed red notice from former head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Serhiy Arbuzov, and Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has forwarded new accusations, defending lawyer of Arbuzov Sergei Kovalev has said.

"Interpol has removed red notice from Arbuzov. Interpol permitted him to freely travel. The decision of the Interpol Commission for the Control of Files (CCF) preceded this decision. The CCF considered arguments of PGO and our arguments. We would not make them public. We do not have right to do this," Kovalev said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

The lawyer said that PGO forwarded an accusation against Arbuzov.

"Having no desire to accept the defeat, PGO announced that our client is suspected in the Ukrtelecom case. They are trying to place Arbuzov on the wanted list again. The Ukrtelecom case is being investigated for three years. Earlier our client was not mentioned there," he said.

He said that these steps of PGO have signs of a crime in the form of the unlawful punishment of the invariably non-guilty person.

The lawyer said that Arbuzov is planning to return to Ukraine.

"Arbuzov can freely travel all over the world, apart from Ukraine, where a criminal case against him has been opened. As soon as it is closed, our client will return to Ukraine," Kovalev said.