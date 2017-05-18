U.S. State Department calls on Ukraine to protect national interests without violating freedom of speech

The U.S. Department of State urges the Ukrainian government to find an opportunity to protect its national interests without violating constitutional principles, in particular, freedom of speech.

The U.S. State Department made a corresponding statement at the request of "Voice of America" in response to the ban on Russian social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki in Ukraine.

There is no doubt that the mass media under Russia's control are trying to undermine the Western media with the help of fake news and false information, including with Ukraine [...] Nevertheless, freedom of speech is a key element of a healthy democracy prescribed in the Constitution of Ukraine. We call on the Ukrainian government to find ways to protect their national interests in a way that does not undermine constitutional principles, a statement reads.

Answering a question asked by a Voice of America correspondent about possible preliminary communication between the United States and Ukraine over the ban on Russian social networks, the State Department spokesman said he can not comment on private diplomatic talks on this particular issue, but said they are constantly engaged in discussions with the Ukrainian government about importance of supporting freedom of speech.