Kyivstar blocks Russian websites hit by sanctions

Kyivstar mobile communications operator has blocked access of users to all Russian websites placed to the sanctions list.

"Access to all Russian websites placed to the sanctions list has been blocked," the press service of the company said.

The press service of Vodafone-Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine that at present the operator has blocked largest Russian websites hit by sanctions, in particular, Mail.ru and social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

The press service of lifecell said that they are to block the banned websites on May 18.

On May 17, 2017, mobile operators Kyivstar, lifecell and Vodafone-Ukraine started taking technical measures to block access of users to Russian websites hit by sanctions.

As reported, Ukrtelecom on May 16 reported that the company started implementing the order of the Ukrainian president related to sanctions.

"Works have been started. They will be carried out in stages. According to the preliminary assessment of specialists it would last several days up to one week," the company said.

Lanet cable TV and Internet provider intends to finish the blocking access of users to the Russian websites placed to the sanctions list by the end of May.

Vega telecommunications operators could block Russian services in several days.

Volia cable TV and Internet provider said that it would take some time to arrange the implementation of the order by the provider.