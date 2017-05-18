Rada lacks voices to offer NSDC to impose sanctions on Yanukovych

The Verkhovna Rada has not supported the submission to the NSDC of the proposal for the application of personal sanctions against former high-ranking officials, including former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, as well as businessmen.

Corresponding resolution No. 5350 on the protection of national interests, national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, counteraction to terrorist activity was supported by 202 people's deputies with 226 necessary for taking a positive decision at the parliament session on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The speaker twice put to vote the return to consideration of this issue, the proposals also did not gain the necessary number of votes.

"Unfortunately, there are no votes. The decision is rejected," Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy said.