Chubarov calls for speedy adoption of Constitution amendments on Crimean Tatar national autonomy

A deputy of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, the chairman of the Mejlis, Refat Chubarov, has called for the quick preparation and adoption of amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine concerning the Crimean Tatar national autonomy.

"We are doing everything to finally, in the coming months, prepare amendments and annexes to the Constitution of Ukraine and reformat the Crimean autonomy in such a way as to strengthen 'Ukrainianness' on the Crimean land that would finally take into account the right of the Crimean Tatar people to self-determination on the Crimean land to ensure the rights of all those who live on this land," Chubarov said at the morning plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.