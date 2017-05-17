Facts

17:35 17.05.2017

Poroshenko calls EU's introduction of visa-free travel for Ukraine historic event

The European Union's signing of the law on visa-free travel for Ukrainians means Ukraine's return to the European family, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said.

"This is a historic day both for Ukraine and the European Union. Ukraine is returning to the European family and leaving the Soviet past," Poroshenko told reporters following the signing of the law on visa-free travel for Ukrainian citizens by European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and a representative of Malta, which is currently holding the Council of the EU presidency, in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

He thanked the European Union for support to Ukraine and the European Parliament president for efforts he had taken to grant visa-free travel to Ukraine.

