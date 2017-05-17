Facts

16:39 17.05.2017

Archeological research in Crimea without Ukrainian permission tantamount to violation of intl law – Culture ministry

Ukraine's Culture Ministry has said that conducting archeological work in temporarily occupied Crimea without official permission from Ukraine is a violation of international law.

"The Culture Ministry expresses its concern over the situation involving archeological excavations in Crimea in light of the illegal actions of the occupying force – the Russian Federation. It is currently harming or will harm Ukraine's cultural heritage on the peninsula with this work," the statement posted to the Culture Ministry's website reads.

The document says Culture Ministry employees have learned about sand mining activities near the ancient city Artezian which endangers ancient artifacts. Some 450 square hectares containing ancient graves from the first centuries AD are in danger, as well as 20 burial mounds.

"Ukraine's Culture Ministry views these activities as illegal and contravening the norms of international legislation," the post says, adding that it has appealed to the UNESCO's General Director Irina Bokova and other international organizations with a request to ask the Russian Federation to abide by the norms of international laws.

IMPORTANT

Failure to comply with presidential decree banning Russian social networks, websites in Ukraine entails fine imposition

Ukraine's Cabinet approves agreement with Turkey on ID card travel

Sanctions against Russian IT services concern individuals, companies, not software - NSDC

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine, Czech Republic on scientific and technological cooperation

Rivne's "amber mafia" case goes to Kyiv's Pechersky District Court

LATEST

Parubiy leaving for Warsaw to attend summit opening of parliamentary heads of Central and Eastern Europe

HRW calls ban of Russian social networks, Internet websites in Ukraine 'a terrible blow' on speech freedoms

Rada ratifies agreement on economic cooperation signed by Ukrainian, Croatian governments

Ukrsadprom predicts possible loss of 50-60% of fruit, berries harvest over frosts

Donbas militants shell residential quarter in Avdiyivka on Wed morning, no casualties reported

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog6146.html
ADVERTISING