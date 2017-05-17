Ukraine's Cabinet approves agreement with Turkey on ID card travel

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement with the government of Turkey on mutual trips of citizens on the basis of internal passports in the form of ID cards.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday. Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman read out this decision among the list of decisions accepted by the government without discussion, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The agreement on the entry of citizens stipulates that citizens of Ukraine and citizens of Turkey, who use passports in the form of ID cards with a contactless electronic chip, will be able to enter, leave, follow transit and stay without visas on the territory of Turkey and Ukraine, respectively, for up to 90 days within 180 days.

As reported, on March 14, Ukraine and Turkey signed an agreement on the conditions of mutual trips of citizens on the basis of internal passports in the form of ID cards.