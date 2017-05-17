Facts

14:44 17.05.2017

Ukraine's Cabinet approves agreement with Turkey on ID card travel

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement with the government of Turkey on mutual trips of citizens on the basis of internal passports in the form of ID cards.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday. Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman read out this decision among the list of decisions accepted by the government without discussion, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The agreement on the entry of citizens stipulates that citizens of Ukraine and citizens of Turkey, who use passports in the form of ID cards with a contactless electronic chip, will be able to enter, leave, follow transit and stay without visas on the territory of Turkey and Ukraine, respectively, for up to 90 days within 180 days.

As reported, on March 14, Ukraine and Turkey signed an agreement on the conditions of mutual trips of citizens on the basis of internal passports in the form of ID cards.

IMPORTANT

Failure to comply with presidential decree banning Russian social networks, websites in Ukraine entails fine imposition

Sanctions against Russian IT services concern individuals, companies, not software - NSDC

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine, Czech Republic on scientific and technological cooperation

Rivne's "amber mafia" case goes to Kyiv's Pechersky District Court

Donbas militants shell residential quarter in Avdiyivka on Wed morning, no casualties reported

LATEST

Parubiy leaving for Warsaw to attend summit opening of parliamentary heads of Central and Eastern Europe

HRW calls ban of Russian social networks, Internet websites in Ukraine 'a terrible blow' on speech freedoms

Rada ratifies agreement on economic cooperation signed by Ukrainian, Croatian governments

Ukrsadprom predicts possible loss of 50-60% of fruit, berries harvest over frosts

Poltorak announces measures for returning uncontrolled areas of Donbas and Crimea under Ukraine's jurisdiction

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
стоимость торшеров на price.ua
ADVERTISING