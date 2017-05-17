Facts

13:48 17.05.2017

Rada ratifies agreement between Ukraine, Czech Republic on scientific and technological cooperation

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Czech Republic on scientific and technological cooperation.

Some 230 people's deputies voted for the bill on ratification of relevant agreement (No. 0140) on the plenary session on Wednesday.

This agreement was signed in Prague on December 19, 2011.

The agreement is aimed at creating the appropriate legal framework for the development of relations between Ukraine and the Czech Republic in the field of science and technology. It facilitates the integration of Ukrainian research institutions and universities into the European scientific community and will promote further joint participation of the two states in pan-European scientific projects.

