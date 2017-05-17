NBU to apply sanctions resolution to new list of persons

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will update its resolution on sanctions No. 654 dated October 1, 2015 in line with the new list of persons hit by Ukrainian sanctions, the press service of the central bank has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The updates will be made, as new president order No. 133 dated May 15, 2017 revokes orders issued by the head of state earlier. NBU resolution No. 654 referred to old orders. The updates would be of technical character. The contents of the document would not be changed," the press service said.

The NBU recalled that resolution No. 654 sets a mechanism for applying sanctions to persons hit by sanctions by Ukrainian banks, non-bank institutions and the national postal operator, which are payment organizations of the domestic and international payment systems and/or their members. Ukrainian banks are obliged to submit reports on ending stocks on bank accounts of persons hit by sanctions to the financial monitoring department of the NBU every month. Banks are obliged to report on attempts to settle financial transactions by individuals and companies hit by the sanctions or their relatives.

"After updating resolution No. 654, it will be sent to Ukrainian banks, non-bank institutions and the national postal operator," the press service said.