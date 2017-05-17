NATO says blocking Russian Internet websites in Ukraine is a matter of security, not freedom of speech

NATO believes that Ukraine’s decision to block Russian Internet resources in Ukraine is a matter of national security and has nothing to do with freedom of speech, the press service of the alliance said.

"The Ukrainian government has made clear that this decree is an issue of security, not one of freedom of speech. NATO works with Ukraine to strengthen its reforms, including in the fields of democracy, the rule of law and human rights. Freedom of speech is covered by this dialogue. We have trust in Ukraine’s commitment to its international obligations and the system of checks and balances in place in Ukraine," the website of 112.Ukraine says referring to the statement of the NATO press service.

As reported, On May 16 Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree enacting a resolution by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated April 28, 2017 on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions).