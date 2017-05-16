Decree on sanctions against Russian web sites comes into force

The decree of the president, which enacts the decision of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to ban a number of Russian social networks and web services in Ukraine, has already entered into force; the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to develop a mechanism for its implementation, NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"The decree has already entered into force and now the main issue is to make it operate. The Cabinet of Ministers, the SBU have been instructed to urgently work out a mechanism for implementing the provisions of this decree to make it work," Turchynov told journalists in Kyiv on Tuesday evening.

Turchynov urged Ukrainian providers not to wait for the letter of the Security Service, which is likely to appear tomorrow and start blocking the content of web resources that fall under the sanctions today.

According to the NSDC secretary, some major Ukrainian providers have started blocking the content, which falls under the sanctions.