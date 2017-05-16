Facts

15:29 16.05.2017

Israel could help Ukraine in security, defense issues

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has called on Israeli authorities to help Ukraine cover the needs of its security and defense sectors.

During his official visit to Israel, Groysman met with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to discuss opportunities for bolstering military and technical cooperation between the two countries, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Minister's press service said on Tuesday.

"The democratic world needs to demonstrate greater solidarity in light of the Russian hybrid war," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

He called on the Israeli government to extend assistance to Ukraine that is needed to cover the requirements of the country's security and defense sectors, the press service said.

Kyiv is interested in Israel's experience of medical treatment and rehabilitation of people who took part in hostilities, Groysman said.

"Ukraine is interested in developing mutually advantageous cooperation with Israel in military-technical issues," Groysman was quoted as saying by the press service.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine bans access to all Yandex services for 3 yrs

Ukraine's updated sanction list includes over 1,200 individuals

Ukraine imposes sanctions against NTV Plus, Zvezda, REN TV, RBC, other Russian media for 3 years

Ukraine imposes sanctions against NTV Plus, Zvezda, REN TV, RBC, other Russian media for 3 years

Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on renewal of sanctions against certain individuals, companies

LATEST

Yanukovych awaiting Rostov court's summons to attend high treason trial via videoconference

Ukraine to develop mechanism to apply sanctions to Russian entities threatening Ukraine's info, cyber security

Rada terminates parliament deputy Artemenko's mandate

Ukrainians with Russian passports not to be able to use visa-free regime with EU

Poroshenko to hold consultations with G7 on situation in Donbas

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
обои на стены на price.ua
ADVERTISING