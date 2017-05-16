Israel could help Ukraine in security, defense issues

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has called on Israeli authorities to help Ukraine cover the needs of its security and defense sectors.

During his official visit to Israel, Groysman met with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to discuss opportunities for bolstering military and technical cooperation between the two countries, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Minister's press service said on Tuesday.

"The democratic world needs to demonstrate greater solidarity in light of the Russian hybrid war," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

He called on the Israeli government to extend assistance to Ukraine that is needed to cover the requirements of the country's security and defense sectors, the press service said.

Kyiv is interested in Israel's experience of medical treatment and rehabilitation of people who took part in hostilities, Groysman said.

"Ukraine is interested in developing mutually advantageous cooperation with Israel in military-technical issues," Groysman was quoted as saying by the press service.