Ukrainians with Russian passports not to be able to use visa-free regime with EU

Ukrainians on the occupied territory who have received Russian passports will not be able to use the visa-free regime with the EU, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

On Monday evening on the air of the ICTV television channel, answering a question on whether there will be a possibility for residents of the occupied territories to obtain biometric passports more easily, Poroshenko said: "Citizens of the occupied territories will not be more comfortable than citizens of the rest of Ukraine." According to Poroshenko, Ukrainians who received Russian citizenship "will have serious difficulties in obtaining a biometric passport."

"Because a person in the occupied territory, a person in the annexed Crimea should choose if they want to be a citizen of Ukraine or a citizen of the aggressor country," the president said.

At the same time, Poroshenko assured that for those citizens who remained loyal to Ukraine, conditions for obtaining passports will be comfortable.

"This should be a powerful motivation for the return to Ukrainian sovereignty. Either you live under Russian occupation... or you return peacefully through diplomatic channels under the flag, under the sovereignty of Ukraine," Poroshenko said.