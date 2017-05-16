Facts

09:54 16.05.2017

Russia to try to influence Ukraine through cyber warfare – Poroshenko

Russia will try to influence Ukraine through using cyber warfare, but this will be unsuccessful, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Recently we have seen a cyber war, when Russian used cyber warfare trying to influence the results of elections across Europe, and in the U.S. We expect that they will try to do the same thing Ukraine," the president said in a televised linkup from Malta on the ICTV television channel on Monday evening.

However, he stressed: "I am confident that our determination and unity will not leave them any chance [for this]."

