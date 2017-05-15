Facts

21:45 15.05.2017

Military parade to be held in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree on the celebration of the 26th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, which, among other things, envisages a military parade in Kyiv.

According to the decree, the military parade will take place on August 24, on Hreschatik Street and the Independence Square.

An official ceremony for raising the state flag of Ukraine and other events will also be conducted in Kyiv, in other populated areas, and also in Ukrainian diplomatic establishments abroad on August 23, the Day of Ukraine's State Flag.

The decree also envisages celebrations on the Independence day in Kyiv and in other populated areas involving representatives of central government agencies, local self-government agencies, lawmakers, fighters for the independence of Ukraine in the 20th century, and participants in the anti-terrorist operation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Interior Ministry, the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the heads of administrations have been ordered to take measures to ensure public order and citizens' safety during the celebrations of the Day of Ukraine's State Flag and the 26th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss pressure on Russia, European integration and Germany's assistance in reforms

Kyiv insists on immediate approval of lists of prisoners, specification of date of their release

Court releases Eurovision prankster on own recognizance

Eurovision head thanks Ukraine for flawless organization of contest

Russia constantly prevents road map coordination for Minsk accords implementation – Poroshenko

LATEST

Poroshenko says too early to talk about second presidential term

Relevant Minsk subgroup considers tentative results of prisoner lists verification in eastern Ukraine - Sajdik

Netanyahu accepts invitation to visit Ukraine – Groysman

Ukraine's participation in EU strategy on cyber security could be agreed during year - Klimkin

Ukraine interested in deepening cooperation with Israel in a number of areas - Groysman

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog5776.html
ADVERTISING