Poroshenko says too early to talk about second presidential term

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko believes that it is too early to talk about possible candidates for the next presidential elections.

"Regarding the nomination for a second term, I still have almost two years of presidential powers, and there is still a lot to be done... The country's development strategy for this and the next year will be presented to the public in my message to the Verkhovna Rada in September," Poroshenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

According to the president, it is still too early to talk about the potential presidential candidates.

The next presidential election in Ukraine is scheduled for 2019.