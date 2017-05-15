Netanyahu accepts invitation to visit Ukraine – Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman during an official visit to Israel has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Ukraine and the latter has accepted the invitation.

"He invited the prime minister of Israel to pay a visit to Ukraine. Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the invitation, we will be happy to see him in Ukraine!" Groysman wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

At the same time, the Ukrainian prime minister did not disclose any details, as well as the dates of Netanyahu's forthcoming visit to Ukraine.